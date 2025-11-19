$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14880 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21940 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17652 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14034 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14803 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15908 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21577 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18592 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16624 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Lost in a snowstorm in Patagonia: five tourists found dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Five tourists have died as a result of a severe snowstorm in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. Among the dead are two Germans, two Mexicans, and one British citizen; four other missing persons have been found alive.

Lost in a snowstorm in Patagonia: five tourists found dead

Five tourists have died in a severe snowstorm in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park, located in southern Patagonia. Four other missing persons have been found alive, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential representative for Chile's southern Magallanes region, said talks had begun with representatives of the victims' countries of origin to arrange the repatriation of their bodies.

Two Germans, two Mexicans, and one British citizen died, authorities said, adding that severe weather conditions were making it difficult to recover the bodies.

"I express my deepest condolences," President Gabriel Boric wrote on social media to the families of the deceased. "Know that in these difficult times you can count on the full support and cooperation of the Chilean authorities and state institutions."

Guillermo Ruiz, the presidential delegate for Ultima Esperanza province, told reporters that the tourists got lost near the Los Perros camp in the national park, which can only be reached by a four-to-five-hour walk from the nearest accessible point by car.

The area was hit by a snowstorm that caused a complete whiteout, and wind speeds exceeded 193 km/h, equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.

Rescuers in Chile are searching for tourists lost during a snowstorm in Patagonia18.11.25, 21:10 • 3536 views

Add

Torres del Paine National Park, with its mountain peaks and subpolar forests, covers an area of about 1,810 square kilometers and receives hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Antonina Tumanova

