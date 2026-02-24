$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued an official statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and twelve years of Russian aggression. The MFA emphasized the need to strengthen Russia's isolation, sanctions pressure, and the use of immobilized Russian assets.

MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

February 24, 2026, marks four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and twelve years since the beginning of Russian aggression. On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued an official statement, UNN reports.

Details

February 24, 2026, marks four years since the beginning of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, which was a continuation of Russia's armed aggression against our state, ongoing since 2014.

- the post reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the aggressor's impunity and the world's insufficiently decisive reaction led to "the greatest destabilization of the world order since World War II."

Russia is destroying the architecture of European and global security, strategic stability, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime. Russia systematically resorts to state terrorism. The criminal destruction of Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure during extreme winter frosts is an attempt by Russia not only to create a humanitarian catastrophe in the very center of Europe but also to provoke a nuclear incident. Among the most dangerous and cynical manifestations of the Russian Federation's tactics is its systematic use of prohibited methods of warfare, strikes aimed at maximizing civilian casualties, the use of indiscriminate weapons, and dangerous chemical substances.

- the post reads.

Ukraine, as noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, exercises its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and protects not only its own statehood but also international legal order.

The statement emphasizes the need to strengthen Russia's political isolation, sanctions pressure, and the full use of immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine appreciates the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump and the United States with the participation of European countries and other partners.

Ukraine continues to work with partners on the practical launch of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and other components of the justice architecture to hold Russia and Russian criminals accountable. Bringing the military-political leadership of Russia to justice will not only be an act of justice but also a guarantee that similar crimes will not be repeated in the future, not only in Europe but also elsewhere in the world. We will also continue to use every international platform and mechanism to return our people: prisoners of war, civilians, and abducted children.

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes.

The department also stressed that to prevent a repeat of aggression, Ukraine must receive clear and legally binding security guarantees. The statement emphasized that long-term financial, humanitarian, and defense support for Ukraine is a contribution to the common security of Europe.

We encourage determination in supporting Ukraine - supplying weapons, financing, and joint defense production. The implementation of the PURL program and the SAFE initiative should strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, which will contribute to strengthening the pan-European security system. Ukraine cannot afford weakness in confronting Russian aggression, because it is about our survival and our future. But neither can the entire civilized world, which seeks to preserve international peace and security, afford weakness. We expect resilience and strategic determination from partners. Together we are strength.

- the post reads.

Recall

European leaders, including Great Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and the EU, addressed Ukrainians and the world on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. They promise to strengthen support for Ukraine and emphasize its future in the EU.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World