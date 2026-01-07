Enemy attacked DTEK unit in Dnipropetrovsk region: power equipment caught fire

During the night, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's units in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing energy equipment to catch fire, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

As a result of the strike (by the Russian Federation - ed.), energy equipment caught fire. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire, and our energy workers immediately began restoration. Work is ongoing. - the message says.

DTEK emphasized that no one was injured.

