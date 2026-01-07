Enemy attacked DTEK unit in Dnipropetrovsk region: power equipment caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's units in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing energy equipment to catch fire, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
As a result of the strike (by the Russian Federation - ed.), energy equipment caught fire. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire, and our energy workers immediately began restoration. Work is ongoing.
DTEK emphasized that no one was injured.
