01:11 PM • 4818 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 10669 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 14934 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 17694 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 18492 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16136 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 15705 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30119 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52544 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 145940 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Enemy attacked DTEK unit in Dnipropetrovsk region: power equipment caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

During the night, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's units in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing power equipment to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties.

During the night, the enemy attacked one of DTEK's units in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing energy equipment to catch fire, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

As a result of the strike (by the Russian Federation - ed.), energy equipment caught fire. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire, and our energy workers immediately began restoration. Work is ongoing.

- the message says.

DTEK emphasized that no one was injured.

Odesa region: Russia attacked two energy facilities, restoration will take time - DTEK31.12.25, 10:21 • 3188 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
DTEK