Odesa region: Russia attacked two energy facilities, restoration will take time - DTEK

During the Russian night attack on Odesa region, two DTEK energy facilities were hit, the damage is significant, DTEK energy company and Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Odesa region: the enemy again attacked energy facilities. At night, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities. The damage is significant. Restoring the equipment to working condition will take time. - DTEK reported.

Kiper confirmed that "on the night of December 31, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region."

"According to DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, two energy facilities of this company were under attack," the head of the OVA said.

According to DTEK, during December, the enemy significantly damaged ten substations in Odesa region, and since the beginning of the year, attacked 25 energy facilities in the region.

