Odesa region: Russia attacked two energy facilities, restoration will take time - DTEK

Exclusive
07:11 AM
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 8388 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 4110 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 21726 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 14049 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 6172 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 44032 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 47211 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 42603 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 69481 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 67415 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14321 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25622 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37087 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50351 views
Odesa region: Russia attacked two energy facilities, restoration will take time - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

During the night, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities during an enemy strike on the Odesa region, causing significant damage that will require time to restore. In December, 10 substations were damaged, and since the beginning of the year, 25 energy facilities in the region have been attacked.

Odesa region: Russia attacked two energy facilities, restoration will take time - DTEK

During the Russian night attack on Odesa region, two DTEK energy facilities were hit, the damage is significant, DTEK energy company and Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Odesa region: the enemy again attacked energy facilities. At night, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities. The damage is significant. Restoring the equipment to working condition will take time.

- DTEK reported.

Kiper confirmed that "on the night of December 31, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa region."

"According to DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, two energy facilities of this company were under attack," the head of the OVA said.

According to DTEK, during December, the enemy significantly damaged ten substations in Odesa region, and since the beginning of the year, attacked 25 energy facilities in the region.

Due to the Russian attack, part of Odesa is without electricity, among the 6 injured are three children: consequences shown31.12.25, 08:43 • 1416 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
