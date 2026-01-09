$42.990.27
370,000 families in Kyiv region remain without electricity due to bad weather and shelling - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

At the same time, DTEK energy workers restored electricity supply for 60,000 families in the Kyiv region. The most difficult situation is recorded in Boryspil and Brovary districts, where damage due to bad weather was added.

370,000 families in Kyiv region remain without electricity due to bad weather and shelling - DTEK

DTEK continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather and enemy shelling in the Kyiv region. Power engineers managed to supply almost 60,000 families with electricity, but more than 300,000 homes still remain without power. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

Since yesterday, power engineers have been continuously working to eliminate damage to power grids in the Kyiv region. During this time, electricity supply has been restored to almost 60,000 families. At the same time, a massive enemy attack caused new outages.

Currently, more than 370,000 families remain without electricity: about 280,000 due to bad weather, and another 90,000 due to the consequences of shelling.

- the post says.

According to preliminary information, the most difficult situation is recorded in Boryspil and Brovary districts, where damage due to bad weather was added to emergency outages after shelling.

Throughout the night and morning, 154 teams of power engineers are working in frost and snow to quickly restore light and heat to the homes of the region's residents. The bad weather does not subside and, according to forecasters, will continue throughout the day. We ask you to observe safety rules and not to approach broken wires closer than 8 meters.

- emphasized in the post.

Recall

In Kyiv, four people died as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation, including a medical worker, and 24 were injured, including rescuers and medics. Houses and infrastructure in several districts were damaged.

Bad weather in Kyiv region left 75,000 families without electricity. Power engineers are working in an enhanced mode as a sharp cold snap is predicted.

Alla Kiosak

