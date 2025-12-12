$42.270.01
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Tu-95

Why is the festive Christmas tree lit, but I am not? DTEK provided an explanation

Kyiv • UNN

The main city Christmas trees, including the one on Sofia Square in Kyiv, are lit at the expense of sponsors and patrons, not the city budget. This allows avoiding additional load on the energy system in conditions of power outages.

Why is the festive Christmas tree lit, but I am not? DTEK provided an explanation

The main city Christmas trees during periods of power outages due to Russian attacks are lit by sponsors and patrons. This was explained by DTEK, reports UNN.

The question of what exactly should be lit on the streets is decided by the local authorities. It is they who submit lists of critical objects that must remain with light. For reasons of traffic safety, bridges, intersections, pedestrian zones. Therefore, sometimes streetlights work even when residential buildings are turned off. And the main city Christmas trees, such as the one on Sofia Square in Kyiv, in 2025 are lit by sponsors and patrons, and not by the city budget or an additional load on the energy system.

- stated DTEK.

The company also added that shopping malls operate on the same principle, as many of them work thanks to their own generators, autonomous power supply systems, or their own import of electricity from Europe.

Remember, outages are a consequence of Russian attacks on energy, not festive lights or shopping mall operations. The lights are on.

- added the company.

Recall

Tomorrow, December 13, Ukrainians will face another day with blackouts. Ukrenergo notes that schedules will be in effect in all regions, but does not specify the number of queues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
New Year
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Europe
Kyiv