Why is the festive Christmas tree lit, but I am not? DTEK provided an explanation

The main city Christmas trees during periods of power outages due to Russian attacks are lit by sponsors and patrons. This was explained by DTEK, reports UNN.

The question of what exactly should be lit on the streets is decided by the local authorities. It is they who submit lists of critical objects that must remain with light. For reasons of traffic safety, bridges, intersections, pedestrian zones. Therefore, sometimes streetlights work even when residential buildings are turned off. And the main city Christmas trees, such as the one on Sofia Square in Kyiv, in 2025 are lit by sponsors and patrons, and not by the city budget or an additional load on the energy system. - stated DTEK.

The company also added that shopping malls operate on the same principle, as many of them work thanks to their own generators, autonomous power supply systems, or their own import of electricity from Europe.

Remember, outages are a consequence of Russian attacks on energy, not festive lights or shopping mall operations. The lights are on. - added the company.

Recall

Tomorrow, December 13, Ukrainians will face another day with blackouts. Ukrenergo notes that schedules will be in effect in all regions, but does not specify the number of queues.