33.5 thousand families in Odesa region without electricity after Russian attack on energy infrastructure - DTEK

In the Odesa region, after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 33.5 thousand families remain without electricity, DTEK energy company reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Odesa region: the enemy is attacking energy infrastructure again. 33.5 thousand families in the region remain without electricity due to shelling. The damage is significant. It will take time to restore the equipment. - DTEK reported on social media.

Energy workers in Odesa region, as noted, are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as quickly as possible.

Addition

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, during the night, the enemy once again attacked the residential and energy infrastructure of peaceful Odesa region with attack drones, two people were injured.

As a result of the attack, energy facilities and an administrative building were damaged. One private house was destroyed, at least 5 were damaged.

"The attack led to power outages in several settlements and one of Odesa's microdistricts. Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Heat and water supply to the population has already been restored," Kiper reported on social media.