Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
90,000 families still without electricity in Odesa region, Russia attacked substation and more - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

During the night, Russia attacked a DTEK substation and another energy company's facility in Odesa region. 90,000 families remain without electricity, and specialists are working to eliminate the consequences.

90,000 families still without electricity in Odesa region, Russia attacked substation and more - DTEK

Russia attacked a DTEK substation and another energy company's facility in the Odesa region overnight, leaving 90,000 families without electricity, reported DTEK, an energy company providing services in the region, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the Russian Federation struck a DTEK substation in the Odesa region. This is already the twentieth substation that has suffered significant damage in the region. Another energy company's facility also came under attack," the energy company stated.

Specialists have already managed to restore power to 40,000 families through backup schemes.

"Another 90,000 temporarily remain without electricity," the company reported.

Energy workers in the Odesa region, as stated, are working in an intensified mode to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as quickly as possible.

Addition

According to local authorities, the enemy massively attacked Odesa and the district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility.

Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and water12.12.25, 03:35 • 3106 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
DTEK
Odesa