Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region. Water supply, heating, and electric transport have been suspended in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This has led to the suspension of water supply, heating, and electric transport in the capital.

Emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. In the capital, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been suspended. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK and KMDA.

Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns implemented by order of Ukrenergo

- reported DTEK.

The company reminded that during emergency shutdowns, schedules do not apply.

At the same time, the KMDA reported that due to emergency shutdowns, the operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been suspended.

Currently, energy workers are carrying out restoration work.

Recall

As a result of enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 130,000 consumers were left without power. Also, due to the consequences of shelling the previous day, about 10,000 consumers in the Kyiv region, mainly in the Brovary district, are still without electricity.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

