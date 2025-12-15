In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In Odesa region, stabilization measures are underway after massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities; all services are operating in an enhanced and round-the-clock mode. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

In his Telegram channel, Oleh Kiper wrote that resilience points are functioning in the region, which were visited by almost 19,000 people in 24 hours.

Stabilization measures continue in Odesa region after massive attacks on energy infrastructure. Resilience points are operating throughout the region. In 24 hours, about 19,000 people visited them, of whom 13,840 were in Odesa. At these points, people can warm up, charge gadgets, and receive assistance. - the post says.

He emphasized that the work continues around the clock. All services are focused on stabilizing the situation as quickly as possible and restoring essential services for all residents of the region.

The head of the Odesa RMA assured that food and water are available for the population, and bakeries are operating normally.

Food and water are available. Bread in stores is in full assortment, prices are unchanged, bakeries are operating normally. Bottled drinking water is available in retail chains, there is no increased demand. Shelves are filled with bottled drinking water even in small retail chains. Resilience points are also operating in an enhanced mode at stores. - noted the head of the Odesa RMA.

Also, the financial system is stable. PowerBanking is functioning. Banking institutions that were closed due to the weekend will resume operations on generators on Monday.

In addition, fuel is available. There are small queues, but they are related to filling canisters for generators. Fuel delivery has been organized at gas stations, and short technical breaks are possible for servicing their own generators.

Meanwhile, Kiper noted, electric transport in the city has been temporarily stopped.

Passengers are transported by buses. On Monday, the operation of three additional social routes (10 buses) and 12 additional buses on regular city routes is planned. - he emphasized.

Medical assistance is provided in full. Additional medical support points have been deployed in all healthcare facilities. Patients who need vital medicines and assistance are provided with constant medical support. Emergency medical care and the blood service of the region are operating normally. A rapid response headquarters has been deployed and is operating at the Department of Health of the RMA.

"The sanitary and epidemiological situation is controlled. The quality of drinking water meets the standards. The overall level of infectious diseases corresponds to average seasonal indicators and does not exceed epidemic thresholds. Enhanced monitoring continues. Recommendations on hygiene, safe water, and nutrition have been disseminated through official channels," Kiper added.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russia attacked the DTEK substation and another energy company's facility in Odesa region. As a result of the shelling, 90,000 families were left without electricity, and 20 substations were damaged.

