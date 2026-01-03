$42.170.18
The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to two: a woman was found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The death toll from the enemy strike on Kharkiv has risen to two, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The second victim was a woman, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to two: a woman was found under the rubble

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen to two. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the second victim of the attack was probably a woman.

Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building: according to preliminary information, it is a woman's body

- Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

He added that search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing.

Recall

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of injured has risen to 31. The body of a child was found under the rubble.

