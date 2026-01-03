The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to two: a woman was found under the rubble
The death toll from the enemy strike on Kharkiv has risen to two, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The second victim was a woman, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
According to him, the second victim of the attack was probably a woman.
Another body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building: according to preliminary information, it is a woman's body
He added that search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing.
In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of injured has risen to 31. The body of a child was found under the rubble.
