Emergency power outages have affected the entire city of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv due to the consequences of a large-scale attack and network overload. Power outage schedules are not in effect, and residents are asked to conserve electricity.

Emergency power outages have affected the entire city of Kyiv

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, DTEK energy company reported, writes UNN.

Kyiv: due to the consequences of a large-scale attack and network overload, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the city.  We remind you that during emergency shutdowns, schedules are not valid

- DTEK reported.

Previously, the left bank of Kyiv was on emergency shutdowns, while the right bank followed schedules.

Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack09.01.26, 08:30 • 3114 views

"If you have electricity, please use powerful electrical appliances one by one. Any saving helps to avoid local accidents," the company emphasized.

"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible09.01.26, 12:19 • 1184 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv