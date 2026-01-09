Emergency power outages have affected the entire city of Kyiv
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv due to the consequences of a large-scale attack and network overload. Power outage schedules are not in effect, and residents are asked to conserve electricity.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, DTEK energy company reported, writes UNN.
Kyiv: due to the consequences of a large-scale attack and network overload, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the city. We remind you that during emergency shutdowns, schedules are not valid
Previously, the left bank of Kyiv was on emergency shutdowns, while the right bank followed schedules.
"If you have electricity, please use powerful electrical appliances one by one. Any saving helps to avoid local accidents," the company emphasized.
