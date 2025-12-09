Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and the region, but up to 50% of the capital's consumers are without electricity

Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. At the same time, the situation remains one of the most difficult - currently up to 50% of consumers in the capital remain without electricity simultaneously. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK and the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Instead, in most regions of the country, emergency power outages continue to be in effect by order of NEC "Ukrenergo".

The main reason for the increased restrictions remains the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Current outage schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you - the energy workers stated.

Recall

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine may not have enough equipment to restore the energy system if the Russians continue to carry out strikes.