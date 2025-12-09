ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 3688 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 12257 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 20174 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 41255 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27355 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30090 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40203 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33981 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35412 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
The Diplomat

Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and the region, but up to 50% of the capital's consumers are without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and the region, but up to 50% of the capital's consumers remain without electricity. Emergency blackouts continue in most regions of the country due to the consequences of missile and drone attacks.

Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. At the same time, the situation remains one of the most difficult - currently up to 50% of consumers in the capital remain without electricity simultaneously. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK and the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Instead, in most regions of the country, emergency power outages continue to be in effect by order of NEC "Ukrenergo".

The main reason for the increased restrictions remains the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Current outage schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you

- the energy workers stated.

Recall

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine may not have enough equipment to restore the energy system if the Russians continue to carry out strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

