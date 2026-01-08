Blackout in Dnipro and the region: half a million families still without electricity after the Russian attack, 1,500 invincibility points and heating tents deployed

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, which was almost completely de-energized due to the Russian attack, electricity supply continues to be restored - the number of consumers without electricity has decreased to half a million from more than 800,000 in the morning, and more than 1,500 Invincibility Points and heating tents have been deployed in the region, UNN writes with reference to DTEK data and representatives of the authorities and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

"Restoration work continues in the region after the night enemy attack. All services are involved. Energy workers are working to return light to people. This has already been partially achieved. However, the scope of tasks is still considerable. Therefore, specialists are working tirelessly," wrote acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram.

DTEK reported that another 150,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region are again with electricity after the shelling.

Since night, electricity supply has already been restored for almost 350,000 homes. About 500,000 families remain without electricity. The region's critical infrastructure operates with electricity. The exception is Pavlohrad, where work is complicated by constant alarms and the threat of attacks. - DTEK reported on social networks.

Haivanenko reported on the situation with hospitals, water, heat, communication and invincibility points as of 4 p.m.:

regarding hospitals. They operate as usual. About 80% of facilities have electricity. The rest are on alternative equipment;

the situation with water drainage has been stabilized. The service is provided in full. Most subscribers already have water supply;

there are homes that remain without heat. It will appear in them with voltage;

in addition, residents can warm up and charge gadgets at invincibility points. Such locations are open everywhere;

gratitude to business. For not stopping. Opened for locals, connecting to generators. From them, together with communities, we are now powering another 40% of mobile operators' networks. Their emergency brigades from neighboring regions are helping.

Regarding the situation in Kryvyi Rih, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that:

it was possible to restore power supply for 15,926 subscribers. There are still 23,057 subscribers left, mainly in the Inhulets district;

regarding heat supply. Of the six large boiler houses that were stopped yesterday evening and in the morning, five have been fired up. Two of them are already operating normally. Three are gaining parameters, reaching the normal temperature of the coolant by 24:00. The longest connection will be in the PivdHZK residential area due to the complex technological scheme. Currently, 50 out of 530 houses are already connected. The synchronous work of HOAs and managers with heat engineers is very important. One of the large boiler houses in the Metalurhiinyi district still has no electricity. Energy workers are working on restoration;

also, water supply to heating mains has increased significantly throughout the city, which means ruptures from water hammers. Heat engineers are identifying rupture locations and eliminating accidents.

all electric transport is working, all hospitals are working both from the grid and on generators, water supply in the Inhulets district is maintained on generators, but there is a lot of air in the system throughout the city - because of this, there may be local problems in other areas on the upper floors. The city water utility is carrying out "de-aeration".

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that "Dnipropetrovsk region is going through extremely difficult times today." "Russia is deliberately terrorizing one of the largest regions of Ukraine, trying to leave people without vital resources - light, water and heat."

"More than 1,500 Invincibility Points and heating tents have been deployed in Dnipropetrovsk region. We are helping to connect critical infrastructure facilities to backup power sources. In communities where the warning system is temporarily not working, police inform about air alarms using loudspeakers. Patrol officers ensure traffic regulation on accident-prone road sections," the minister said on Telegram.

