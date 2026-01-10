100,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 15801 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 33070 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 31997 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 31982 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 26641 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21712 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 15785 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13908 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10106 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13685 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.5m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM • 6198 views
Latvia convenes UN Security Council over Russian ballistic missile strike near NATO bordersJanuary 9, 11:56 PM • 3822 views
Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforcePhotoJanuary 10, 01:01 AM • 4258 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million04:40 AM • 6000 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure05:29 AM • 15945 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 67551 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 95290 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 68242 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 90082 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107741 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
John Healey
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
White House
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 62365 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 64745 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 85898 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 104177 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 144648 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

100,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Due to the night attack, 100,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region were temporarily left without electricity. Energy workers have already restored power supply to almost 17,000 homes in Dnipro.

100,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 100,000 families were temporarily left without electricity due to a night attack, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Part of the residents of the left bank of the Dnieper, as well as the Saksagansky and partially Pokrovsky districts of Kryvyi Rih, were left without electricity.

- the message says.

According to the company, power engineers began work immediately as soon as the security situation allowed. As of 9:00 a.m., almost 17,000 homes in Dnipro have already been supplied with power.

Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, fires and power outages in cities10.01.26, 08:45 • 1708 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
DTEK
Kryvyi Rih