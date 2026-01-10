100,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region left without electricity after Russia's night attack

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 100,000 families were temporarily left without electricity due to a night attack, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Part of the residents of the left bank of the Dnieper, as well as the Saksagansky and partially Pokrovsky districts of Kryvyi Rih, were left without electricity. - the message says.

According to the company, power engineers began work immediately as soon as the security situation allowed. As of 9:00 a.m., almost 17,000 homes in Dnipro have already been supplied with power.

Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, fires and power outages in cities