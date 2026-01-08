75,000 subscribers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to bad weather

Bad weather in Kyiv region left 75,000 families without electricity. Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode as a sharp cold snap is predicted. This was reported by DTEK in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation with electricity is in Boryspil, Obukhiv, Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts of Kyiv region. It is there that due to weather conditions there are the most power outages.

"The cause of the accidents is difficult weather conditions: wet snow and ice stick to the wires. Trees also fall, breaking the wires," the report says..

Due to the predicted sharp cold snap and gusts of wind, Kyiv and Kyiv region are switching to a state of increased readiness. Forecasters predict a drop in temperature to about 10 degrees below zero, which may persist for a week. In this regard, residents of the region are asked to use electricity sparingly so as not to overload the network. Emergency crews will work around the clock.

The company also urges citizens not to approach broken wires closer than eight meters.

Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions