75,000 subscribers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to bad weather

Exclusive
02:11 PM • 7916 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 13171 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 17276 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 13626 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 12980 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11230 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16780 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13034 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49449 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38732 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 10211 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 32406 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31934 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 31339 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 15727 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 4830 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 17278 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 66032 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 70724 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 73963 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
France
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 32070 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 37497 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62166 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81347 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 122812 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

75,000 subscribers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

75,000 families in Kyiv region were left without electricity due to bad weather. The most difficult situation is in Boryspil, Obukhiv, Bila Tserkva, and Bucha districts.

75,000 subscribers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to bad weather

Bad weather in Kyiv region left 75,000 families without electricity. Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode as a sharp cold snap is predicted. This was reported by DTEK in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation with electricity is in Boryspil, Obukhiv, Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts of Kyiv region. It is there that due to weather conditions there are the most power outages.

"The cause of the accidents is difficult weather conditions: wet snow and ice stick to the wires. Trees also fall, breaking the wires," the report says..

Due to the predicted sharp cold snap and gusts of wind, Kyiv and Kyiv region are switching to a state of increased readiness. Forecasters predict a drop in temperature to about 10 degrees below zero, which may persist for a week. In this regard, residents of the region are asked to use electricity sparingly so as not to overload the network. Emergency crews will work around the clock.

The company also urges citizens not to approach broken wires closer than eight meters.

Another day with schedules in Ukraine tomorrow: on January 9, electricity will be cut off in all regions08.01.26, 17:23 • 1528 views

Olga Rozgon

