Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Power outage schedules will cover all of Ukraine on January 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On January 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- the company summarized.

Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council03.01.26, 00:32 • 5881 view

Antonina Tumanova

