Power outage schedules will cover all of Ukraine on January 7
Kyiv • UNN
On January 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, January 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.
