Power outage schedules will cover all of Ukraine on January 7

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - the company summarized.

Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council