Ukrainians face power outages on January 6

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 6, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo summarized.

