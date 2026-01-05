Ukrainians face power outages on January 6

$42.290.12
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 9618 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 18962 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 16546 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 23103 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 32248 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 88952 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 66108 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 91213 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 97092 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 67992 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 16519 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 21615 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation12:06 PM • 13679 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 11710 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 22930 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 23032 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 152743 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 170081 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Paris
Village
Venezuela
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 50481 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 45134 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 42651 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 50828 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 96040 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Gold

Ukrainians face power outages on January 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On January 6, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainians face power outages on January 6

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 6, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council03.01.26, 00:32 • 5809 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine