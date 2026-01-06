"Ukrenergo" will be able to buy electricity from "Energoatom" under new rules: government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the Procedure for conducting electronic auctions, which are intended to make the electricity transmission tariff for industry more predictable and curb its growth. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the government's decision, NPC "Ukrenergo" will be able to purchase electricity for its own needs from NNEGC "Energoatom" through special auctions under bilateral agreements. This refers, in particular, to the purchase of electricity to cover technological losses.

Sales will be carried out at a forecasted price, formed on the basis of weighted average market indicators. This will reduce costs in the transmission tariff, which directly affects the final price for non-household consumers. "The decision creates a more stable pricing model and allows enterprises to plan their costs without sharp tariff jumps. Sales will be carried out through special short-term electronic sessions with a possible discount of 30% from the weighted average market price. The mechanism will be valid for the period of martial law and does not require additional expenditures from the state budget." - the post says.

Recall

As a result of new Russian attacks, consumers in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were de-energized. Restoration work is underway in Slavutych and Odesa region after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.