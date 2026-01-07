Due to Russian attack, power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region still with restrictions, bad weather causes power outages in 2 regions - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation attacked the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, causing significant power outages there, while restrictions remain in Odesa region, and schedules are in place across the country, but the situation is gradually improving in some regions with the worst conditions. Residents in two regions are without electricity due to bad weather, reported the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"As of the morning of January 7, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult due to constant Russian strikes, but it is under control. This night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, there are power outages for consumers in the morning," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrenergo clarified that "as a result of the massive drone attack overnight, there is a significant number of disconnected consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning."

As stated, emergency recovery work is ongoing.

After the restoration work, as reported, "power supply has been fully restored in the city of Slavutych, which was attacked the day before." "The city is back with light," the agency noted.

Outages

"Due to damage caused by the consequences of previous missile and drone attacks, the distribution system operator continues to apply network restrictions in Odesa region. Emergency recovery work in the region is ongoing," the Ministry of Energy stated.

"In some of the most energy-deficient regions, the situation is gradually improving. This became possible thanks to the work of repair crews and the revision of actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Ukrenergo, meanwhile, indicated that "as a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system – today, measures to limit consumption are being applied in all regions of Ukraine: power limitation schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers."

At the same time, Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption has increased and urged to postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances until after 11:00 PM.

Bad weather

"As a result of adverse weather conditions, as of the morning, there are disconnected consumers in Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions. Repair crews are working to restore electricity supply," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Ukrenergo clarified that due to adverse weather conditions (heavy snow, wet snow sticking), as of the morning, 21 settlements in Zakarpattia region were completely or partially without power.