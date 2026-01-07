$42.560.14
Slavutych fully restored power two days after Russian attack - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The city of Slavutych has fully restored its electricity supply after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility services worked continuously to restore it.

Slavutych fully restored power two days after Russian attack - RMA

Slavutych's electricity supply has been restored after the Russian attack that occurred on the night of January 5 and left the city without power, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday, January 7, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Slavutych has power. Electricity supply in the city has been fully restored, people's homes are powered again

- Kalashnyk said.

According to him, energy workers, rescuers, utility workers and local authorities worked "non-stop, in difficult conditions, to restore light to families as quickly as possible."

New Russian attacks left part of residents in two regions without electricity, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy06.01.26, 10:59 • 4862 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast