Slavutych fully restored power two days after Russian attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Slavutych has fully restored its electricity supply after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility services worked continuously to restore it.
Slavutych's electricity supply has been restored after the Russian attack that occurred on the night of January 5 and left the city without power, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday, January 7, on Telegram, UNN writes.
Slavutych has power. Electricity supply in the city has been fully restored, people's homes are powered again
According to him, energy workers, rescuers, utility workers and local authorities worked "non-stop, in difficult conditions, to restore light to families as quickly as possible."
