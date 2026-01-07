Slavutych fully restored power two days after Russian attack - RMA

Slavutych's electricity supply has been restored after the Russian attack that occurred on the night of January 5 and left the city without power, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday, January 7, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Slavutych has power. Electricity supply in the city has been fully restored, people's homes are powered again - Kalashnyk said.

According to him, energy workers, rescuers, utility workers and local authorities worked "non-stop, in difficult conditions, to restore light to families as quickly as possible."

