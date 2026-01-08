$42.720.15
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered as “legitimate targets”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the deployment of troops and military facilities of partners in Ukraine would be considered as foreign intervention. Russia views this as a direct threat to security and will consider such facilities legitimate military targets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered as “legitimate targets”

The deployment of troops and military facilities of Ukraine's partners in Ukraine will be considered by Russia as an intervention that poses a threat to security. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Details

As stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, on January 6 in Paris, the participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" signed a declaration "Reliable Security Guarantees for a Strong and Lasting Peace" with the "Kyiv regime," which, according to the ministry, "turned out to be extremely far from a peaceful settlement."

It is aimed not at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continuing militarization, escalation, and expansion of the conflict. Its core element is the deployment of certain multinational forces on Ukrainian territory, which the coalition participants will have to form to facilitate the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ensure deterrence of Russia after the cessation of hostilities 

- the statement says.

The ministry added that, according to clarifications, after the ceasefire, London and Paris plan to establish their own military bases in Ukraine and build facilities there for storing weapons and military equipment.

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry warns that the deployment of military units, military facilities, warehouses, and other infrastructure of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine will be qualified as foreign intervention, posing a direct threat to the security not only of Russia but also of other European countries. All such units and facilities will be considered legitimate combat targets of the Russian Armed Forces. These warnings have been repeatedly voiced at the highest level and remain relevant 

- the ministry stated.

They also added that a peaceful resolution of the conflict is possible only on the basis of eliminating its root causes, Ukraine's return to neutral non-aligned status, its demilitarization and denazification, Kyiv's observance of linguistic, cultural, religious rights and freedoms of people, ethnic Russians, Russian-speaking citizens, representatives of national minorities, as well as recognition of modern territorial realities that "have developed as a result of the implementation of the right of peoples to self-determination."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

