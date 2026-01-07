No nuclear weapons involved: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine from partners
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not envisage the extension of the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine, UNN reports.
There is no talk of nuclear weapons. As for security guarantees from our European partners and from the United States, we are discussing both the contingent and protection on land, in the sky, at sea, as well as a separate track - air defense, as well as strengthening our army, and additional funding for our army.
Recall
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include "binding commitments" to support the country "in the event of a future armed attack by Russia to restore peace," it was stated on Tuesday in a draft statement by the "Coalition of the Willing" of Ukraine's allies.