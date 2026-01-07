No nuclear weapons involved: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine from partners

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
12:29 PM • 1742 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 6680 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 13346 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 14367 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14347 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14402 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29430 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51853 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 142828 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 221740 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Popular news
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 33800 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 6208 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 7910 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 23180 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 7828 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 1648 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 2458 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 61511 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 99055 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 34670 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54470 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 97227 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88966 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 83616 views
No nuclear weapons involved: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine from partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not involve extending a "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine. Discussions focus on troop contingents, ground, air, and sea defense, air defense systems, and strengthening and additional funding for the army.

No nuclear weapons involved: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine from partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not envisage the extension of the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is no talk of nuclear weapons. As for security guarantees from our European partners and from the United States, we are discussing both the contingent and protection on land, in the sky, at sea, as well as a separate track - air defense, as well as strengthening our army, and additional funding for our army.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Security guarantees for Ukraine will include "binding commitments" to support the country "in the event of a future armed attack by Russia to restore peace," it was stated on Tuesday in a draft statement by the "Coalition of the Willing" of Ukraine's allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Nuclear weapons
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine