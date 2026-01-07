Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Russia is turning up its nose, Ukraine's partners are strong enough and can twist its nose if they want, UNN reports.

Details

"The Americans are definitely negotiating with the Russians. They are discussing various options. I will answer very simply that for now Russia is turning up its nose, but our partners are strong enough, some of them especially, and can twist its nose if they want," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has enough tools to pressure Russia, for example, the capture of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as was the case with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would consider ending the war.