Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 2988 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 4254 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 10813 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 16068 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 22116 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 22414 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 23104 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18080 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17110 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Russia is turning up its nose, but Ukrainian partners are strong enough to turn it down - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is currently turning up its nose, but Ukraine's partners are strong enough to turn it down. He emphasized that Americans are negotiating with Russians and discussing various options.

Russia is turning up its nose, but Ukrainian partners are strong enough to turn it down - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Russia is turning up its nose, Ukraine's partners are strong enough and can twist its nose if they want, UNN reports.

Details

"The Americans are definitely negotiating with the Russians. They are discussing various options. I will answer very simply that for now Russia is turning up its nose, but our partners are strong enough, some of them especially, and can twist its nose if they want," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has enough tools to pressure Russia, for example, the capture of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as was the case with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would consider ending the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

