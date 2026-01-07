The platform for peace talks is still being discussed - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is discussing future peace talks with its partners and where they might take place, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

First of all, Turkey was a platform for negotiations, we reached decisions there regarding the return of our prisoners of war, regarding exchanges, and I think we will continue this track. I don't know if it will be based in Turkey, or maybe in another country, we'll see. Of course, we are discussing future negotiations with our partners and where they might be. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine and the Palestinian issue. The Turkish leader also maintains contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on these issues.