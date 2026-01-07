The platform for peace talks is still being discussed - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is discussing future peace talks and possible venues with its partners. Turkey has previously served as a platform for prisoner exchanges, and this track will continue.
Ukraine is discussing future peace talks with its partners and where they might take place, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
First of all, Turkey was a platform for negotiations, we reached decisions there regarding the return of our prisoners of war, regarding exchanges, and I think we will continue this track. I don't know if it will be based in Turkey, or maybe in another country, we'll see. Of course, we are discussing future negotiations with our partners and where they might be.
Recall
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine and the Palestinian issue. The Turkish leader also maintains contact with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on these issues.