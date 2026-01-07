Still no clear answer: Zelenskyy on whether partners will defend Ukraine in case of a new Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not received a clear answer from partners regarding the defense of Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian attack. He noted that Ukraine must rely on its own forces, and the number one guarantee is a strong army.
It's a very difficult question, to which I want a very simple answer: "Yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians." I asked our partners exactly that question. And I have not yet received a clear, unambiguous answer. I see political will, and that partners are ready to give us strong sanctions, strong security guarantees. But until we have these legal security guarantees, supported by parliaments, supported by the US Congress, this question cannot be answered.
He noted that even if there are strong security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukraine still needs to rely on its own strength.
That is why guarantee #1 is our army. A strong army, a well-equipped army. An 800,000-strong army. With normal weapons.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not provide for the extension of the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine.