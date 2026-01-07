Still no clear answer: Zelenskyy on whether partners will defend Ukraine in case of a new Russian attack

$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 4898 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 10426 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 14744 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 15742 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14917 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14819 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29655 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52066 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 143908 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 34787 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 8100 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 9824 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 24297 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 11327 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 3910 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 4660 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 10450 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 62466 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 100001 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 35149 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54948 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 97674 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 89377 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 84006 views
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Still no clear answer: Zelenskyy on whether partners will defend Ukraine in case of a new Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not received a clear answer from partners regarding the defense of Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian attack. He noted that Ukraine must rely on its own forces, and the number one guarantee is a strong army.

Still no clear answer: Zelenskyy on whether partners will defend Ukraine in case of a new Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has not yet received a clear answer from partners on whether they will protect Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian attack, reports UNN.

It's a very difficult question, to which I want a very simple answer: "Yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians." I asked our partners exactly that question. And I have not yet received a clear, unambiguous answer. I see political will, and that partners are ready to give us strong sanctions, strong security guarantees. But until we have these legal security guarantees, supported by parliaments, supported by the US Congress, this question cannot be answered.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine06.01.26, 20:41 • 4064 views

He noted that even if there are strong security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukraine still needs to rely on its own strength.

That is why guarantee #1 is our army. A strong army, a well-equipped army. An 800,000-strong army. With normal weapons.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not provide for the extension of the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine