Still no clear answer: Zelenskyy on whether partners will defend Ukraine in case of a new Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has not yet received a clear answer from partners on whether they will protect Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian attack, reports UNN.

It's a very difficult question, to which I want a very simple answer: "Yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians." I asked our partners exactly that question. And I have not yet received a clear, unambiguous answer. I see political will, and that partners are ready to give us strong sanctions, strong security guarantees. But until we have these legal security guarantees, supported by parliaments, supported by the US Congress, this question cannot be answered. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

He noted that even if there are strong security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukraine still needs to rely on its own strength.

That is why guarantee #1 is our army. A strong army, a well-equipped army. An 800,000-strong army. With normal weapons. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that future security guarantees do not provide for the extension of the "nuclear umbrella" to Ukraine.