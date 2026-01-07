No new air defense systems have arrived from the US, missiles are coming in gradually - Zelenskyy

$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 11662 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16310 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 18659 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 19409 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16567 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16029 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30295 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52733 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 146801 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12049 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 12937 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 27888 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 17979 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11429 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 9980 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11466 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16312 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65115 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 102634 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
France
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36661 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56455 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99076 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90699 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85274 views
No new air defense systems have arrived from the US, missiles are coming in gradually - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no new air defense systems have arrived from the US, missiles are coming in gradually, and Ukraine aims to accelerate this process. He also noted that he discussed this issue with European partners, particularly France.

No new air defense systems have arrived from the US, missiles are coming in gradually - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no new air defense systems have arrived from the United States, missiles are coming in gradually, but Ukraine wants to accelerate this process, UNN reports.

Both yesterday in France and in December in the States, in Mar-a-Lago. For me and my team, this is a priority issue – air defense. I not only discussed it but also showed in detail yesterday, for example, to the Europeans – I won't talk about it publicly now – which systems urgently need missile supplies. Regarding systems from the United States, no new systems have arrived. Regarding missiles – they are coming in gradually, we want to accelerate. We really want and once again ask the US. Regarding the Europeans: I especially want to thank Norway. I won't go into details.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In December 2025 - January 2026, Ukraine produced over 1500 anti-Shahed drones per day. This allowed for an increase in the capabilities of units in countering aerial targets at various levels.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

