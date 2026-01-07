No new air defense systems have arrived from the US, missiles are coming in gradually - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no new air defense systems have arrived from the United States, missiles are coming in gradually, but Ukraine wants to accelerate this process, UNN reports.

Both yesterday in France and in December in the States, in Mar-a-Lago. For me and my team, this is a priority issue – air defense. I not only discussed it but also showed in detail yesterday, for example, to the Europeans – I won't talk about it publicly now – which systems urgently need missile supplies. Regarding systems from the United States, no new systems have arrived. Regarding missiles – they are coming in gradually, we want to accelerate. We really want and once again ask the US. Regarding the Europeans: I especially want to thank Norway. I won't go into details. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In December 2025 - January 2026, Ukraine produced over 1500 anti-Shahed drones per day. This allowed for an increase in the capabilities of units in countering aerial targets at various levels.