Zelenskyy revealed Budanov's priorities and plans for the economic direction in the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that information policy is not among the defined priorities for the new Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, and that the President's Office currently does not have a specialized deputy for economy, but advisors Oksana Markarova and Chrystia Freeland have been appointed. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

I discussed with Kyrylo Budanov the priorities that are important to me, and information policy is not among them. - said Zelenskyy, answering the question of whether the new head of the President's Office will influence the information sphere in the state.

Zelenskyy also clarified the situation with the economic direction in the updated President's Office.

First of all, I have two advisors - Oksana Markarova, who will be responsible for specific projects related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and Chrystia Freeland, who will also be responsible for investor issues and economic issues. As for a deputy specifically for economics - there is no such candidate yet. - Zelenskyy answered the question of who will be responsible for the economic direction in the updated structure of the President's Office and what changes are planned in this direction.

Addition

After the New Year, the President carried out a "reboot" in the security bloc and the President's Office, during which Kyrylo Budanov moved from the position of head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense to the head of the President's Office, Serhiy Kyslytsia from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was appointed Budanov's first deputy, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko headed military intelligence, and Vasyl Maliuk resigned from the position of head of the SBU, where Yevhen Khmara was appointed acting head.

The President also announced changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the appointment of the first deputy minister.

