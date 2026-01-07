Zelenskyy revealed Budanov's priorities and plans for the economic direction in the Presidential Office

$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 6214 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 11248 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 15303 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 16292 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15155 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14990 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29744 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52158 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144341 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Popular news
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 35226 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 8982 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 10349 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 24795 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 12245 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 4766 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 5484 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 11241 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 62817 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 100360 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 35373 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 55157 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 97879 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 89569 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 84189 views
Zelenskyy revealed Budanov's priorities and plans for the economic direction in the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

President Zelenskyy stated that information policy is not a priority for Kyrylo Budanov. He also mentioned that there is no deputy for economic affairs yet, but Oksana Markarova and Chrystia Freeland will join the Presidential Office as advisors to work on Ukraine's recovery, economic issues, and investments in particular.

Zelenskyy revealed Budanov's priorities and plans for the economic direction in the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that information policy is not among the defined priorities for the new Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, and that the President's Office currently does not have a specialized deputy for economy, but advisors Oksana Markarova and Chrystia Freeland have been appointed. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

I discussed with Kyrylo Budanov the priorities that are important to me, and information policy is not among them.

- said Zelenskyy, answering the question of whether the new head of the President's Office will influence the information sphere in the state.

Budanov - Head of the Presidential Office, and Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Zelenskyy signed decrees02.01.26, 20:12 • 6560 views

Zelenskyy also clarified the situation with the economic direction in the updated President's Office.

Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment30.11.25, 13:44 • 45966 views

First of all, I have two advisors - Oksana Markarova, who will be responsible for specific projects related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and Chrystia Freeland, who will also be responsible for investor issues and economic issues. As for a deputy specifically for economics - there is no such candidate yet.

- Zelenskyy answered the question of who will be responsible for the economic direction in the updated structure of the President's Office and what changes are planned in this direction.

Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor05.01.26, 11:55 • 24633 views

Addition

After the New Year, the President carried out a "reboot" in the security bloc and the President's Office, during which Kyrylo Budanov moved from the position of head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense to the head of the President's Office, Serhiy Kyslytsia from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was appointed Budanov's first deputy, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko headed military intelligence, and Vasyl Maliuk resigned from the position of head of the SBU, where Yevhen Khmara was appointed acting head.

The President also announced changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the appointment of the first deputy minister.

Zelenskyy announced changes in the diplomatic corps, as well as the appointment of a new deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs05.01.26, 18:42 • 3484 views

Julia Shramko

