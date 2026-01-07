Let the US conduct some operation with Kadyrov, maybe then Putin will think - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has enough tools to pressure Russia, for example, the capture of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as was the case with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would consider ending the war, UNN reports.

Americans now, I believe, they are productive, we have good results, but all this has not yet been pushed to the end. They must put pressure on Russia. They have the tools, they know how. And when they really want to, they can find tools to put pressure on Russia. Here is an example with Maduro. Did they carry out the operation? They did. Everyone saw the result. They did it quickly. Let them carry out some operation with Kadyrov, with this killer. Maybe then Putin will see it and think about it - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", which was carried out by Delta Force elite unit soldiers with the support of the FBI.

Meanwhile, Maduro pleaded not guilty in a US court and stated that he remains the current president of his country.