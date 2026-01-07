$42.560.14
01:11 PM • 2414 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 6214 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 11248 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 15303 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 16292 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15155 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14990 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29744 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52158 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144341 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Let the US conduct some operation with Kadyrov, maybe then Putin will think - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

President Zelenskyy believes that the US has tools to pressure Russia, similar to the operation to capture Nicolas Maduro. He suggested conducting a similar operation against Ramzan Kadyrov so that Putin would consider ending the war.

Let the US conduct some operation with Kadyrov, maybe then Putin will think - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has enough tools to pressure Russia, for example, the capture of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as was the case with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would consider ending the war, UNN reports.

Americans now, I believe, they are productive, we have good results, but all this has not yet been pushed to the end. They must put pressure on Russia. They have the tools, they know how. And when they really want to, they can find tools to put pressure on Russia. Here is an example with Maduro. Did they carry out the operation? They did. Everyone saw the result. They did it quickly. Let them carry out some operation with Kadyrov, with this killer. Maybe then Putin will see it and think about it 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", which was carried out by Delta Force elite unit soldiers with the support of the FBI.

Meanwhile, Maduro pleaded not guilty in a US court and stated that he remains the current president of his country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States