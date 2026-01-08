US Embassy warns of possible missile strike on Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv has received information about a potential missile attack on Ukraine, which could occur at any time within the next few days. This was stated in a message from the agency, reported by UNN.

The embassy urged to take the following actions:

identify shelter locations before any air raid alert;

download a reliable air alert application to your mobile phone, such as Air Rail Siren or Alarm Map;

take shelter immediately if an air raid alert is announced;

check local media for urgent news. Be prepared to adjust your plans;

have supplies of water, food, and medicine;

follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and emergency services in case of an emergency.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a new massive Russian strike could occur tonight and urged people to respond to alarms.