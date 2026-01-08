US Embassy warns of possible missile strike on Ukraine

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 7426 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12658 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 17103 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 22027 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 16460 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 14214 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12057 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17277 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13378 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50565 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
95%
726mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 35318 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 33710 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 18602 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 9764 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 10133 views
Publications
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 7426 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 10139 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 22027 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 68230 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 72868 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Kryvyi Rih
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 35327 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 38866 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 63223 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 82360 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 123786 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
ChatGPT

US Embassy warns of possible missile strike on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information regarding a potential significant aerial attack on Ukraine. U.S. citizens are advised to be prepared to shelter in place immediately should an air raid siren be sounded.

US Embassy warns of possible missile strike on Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv has received information about a potential missile attack on Ukraine, which could occur at any time within the next few days. This was stated in a message from the agency, reported by UNN.

The US Embassy in Kyiv has received information about a potentially significant aerial attack that could occur at any time within the next few days. The Embassy, as always, advises US citizens to be prepared to take shelter immediately if an air raid alert is announced.

- the message says.

The embassy urged to take the following actions:

  • identify shelter locations before any air raid alert;
    • download a reliable air alert application to your mobile phone, such as Air Rail Siren or Alarm Map;
      • take shelter immediately if an air raid alert is announced;
        • check local media for urgent news. Be prepared to adjust your plans;
          • have supplies of water, food, and medicine;
            • follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and emergency services in case of an emergency.

              Recall

              Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a new massive Russian strike could occur tonight and urged people to respond to alarms.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              War in Ukraine
              Air raid alert
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              United States
              Ukraine
              Kyiv