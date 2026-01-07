Personnel issues on the agenda: the "Servant of the People" faction will meet next Monday

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 1366 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 2580 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 3954 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 10679 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 15958 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21960 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 22347 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 23032 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18048 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17092 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.5m/s
91%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 14946 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 15913 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 31337 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's banJanuary 7, 10:32 AM • 25516 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 16794 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 13066 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 16969 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21960 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 67761 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 105304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN02:22 PM • 2290 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 38146 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 57957 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 100474 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 92002 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Personnel issues on the agenda: the "Servant of the People" faction will meet next Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On January 12, the "Servant of the People" faction will meet. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be present to discuss personnel issues.

Personnel issues on the agenda: the "Servant of the People" faction will meet next Monday

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet on Monday, January 12, with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in attendance, to consider, among other things, personnel issues. This was reported in a comment to UNN by the faction's spokeswoman, Yulia Paliychuk, UNN reports.

Details

As Paliychuk reported, next Monday, January 12, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will be held, where Yulia Svyrydenko will be present. According to her, personnel issues are on the agenda.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that changes to legislation on elections and referendums depend on the progress of peace negotiations. He noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then February could be the month for changes in legislation.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Servant of the People
Volodymyr Zelenskyy