Personnel issues on the agenda: the "Servant of the People" faction will meet next Monday

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet on Monday, January 12, with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in attendance, to consider, among other things, personnel issues. This was reported in a comment to UNN by the faction's spokeswoman, Yulia Paliychuk, UNN reports.

Details

As Paliychuk reported, next Monday, January 12, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will be held, where Yulia Svyrydenko will be present. According to her, personnel issues are on the agenda.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that changes to legislation on elections and referendums depend on the progress of peace negotiations. He noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then February could be the month for changes in legislation.