To allow people to stay home: Zelenskyy announced a decision on the operation of non-critical institutions during bad weather

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 6260 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11931 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 16338 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 21189 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 15896 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13970 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 11853 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17189 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13313 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50345 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
95%
726mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 34751 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 33315 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 18101 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 9038 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 9038 views
Publications
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 6272 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 9050 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 21193 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 67865 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 72511 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Kryvyi Rih
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 34756 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 38623 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 63042 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 82180 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 123619 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
ChatGPT

To allow people to stay home: Zelenskyy announced a decision on the operation of non-critical institutions during bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with the Prime Minister to prepare a decision that will allow non-critical institutions to keep employees at home during bad weather. Parameters for school operations under such conditions will also be determined.

To allow people to stay home: Zelenskyy announced a decision on the operation of non-critical institutions during bad weather

The government will prepare a decision to allow non-critical institutions and ordinary offices to keep people at home during bad weather. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that weather conditions have significantly worsened in various regions – there are many problems on the roads and with networks. This is effectively an emergency regime for all services.

"We agreed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine that the government will prepare a decision – for the duration of such weather conditions, these days, to ensure that non-critical institutions, ordinary offices, can keep people at home," the Head of State said.

- the Head of State announced.

Also, according to him, in cooperation with local authorities, the parameters for the operation of schools under such conditions this week and next week should be determined.

Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move08.01.26, 13:03 • 5518 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Road traffic accident
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine