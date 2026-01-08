To allow people to stay home: Zelenskyy announced a decision on the operation of non-critical institutions during bad weather

The government will prepare a decision to allow non-critical institutions and ordinary offices to keep people at home during bad weather. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that weather conditions have significantly worsened in various regions – there are many problems on the roads and with networks. This is effectively an emergency regime for all services.

"We agreed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine that the government will prepare a decision – for the duration of such weather conditions, these days, to ensure that non-critical institutions, ordinary offices, can keep people at home," the Head of State said. - the Head of State announced.

Also, according to him, in cooperation with local authorities, the parameters for the operation of schools under such conditions this week and next week should be determined.

