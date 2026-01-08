Zelenskyy warned that there might be a new massive Russian strike tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight and urged people to respond to air raid alerts, UNN reports.

There is information that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight. It is very important to pay attention to air raid alerts today, tomorrow, constantly, and go down to shelters. - Zelenskyy said.

Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move

He emphasized that the Russians are consistent - they are trying to take advantage of the weather.

I have instructed the government to help local authorities, to help everyone involved as much as possible. - summarized the Head of State.

"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice