Zelenskyy warned that there might be a new massive Russian strike tonight
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible new massive Russian strike tonight. He urged citizens to respond to air raid alerts and go to shelters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight and urged people to respond to air raid alerts, UNN reports.
There is information that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight. It is very important to pay attention to air raid alerts today, tomorrow, constantly, and go down to shelters.
He emphasized that the Russians are consistent - they are trying to take advantage of the weather.
I have instructed the government to help local authorities, to help everyone involved as much as possible.
