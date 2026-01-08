Zelenskyy warned that there might be a new massive Russian strike tonight

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 400 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 8768 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 13834 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18106 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 14182 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13330 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11376 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16894 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13094 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49664 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
95%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 32864 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 32522 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 31763 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 16280 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 5922 views
Publications
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 378 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 5644 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18096 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 66412 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 71089 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 32577 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 37720 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62336 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81506 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 122967 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Zelenskyy warned that there might be a new massive Russian strike tonight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible new massive Russian strike tonight. He urged citizens to respond to air raid alerts and go to shelters.

Zelenskyy warned that there might be a new massive Russian strike tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight and urged people to respond to air raid alerts, UNN reports.

There is information that there might be a new massive Russian attack tonight. It is very important to pay attention to air raid alerts today, tomorrow, constantly, and go down to shelters.

- Zelenskyy said.

Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move08.01.26, 13:03 • 5334 views

He emphasized that the Russians are consistent - they are trying to take advantage of the weather.

I have instructed the government to help local authorities, to help everyone involved as much as possible.

- summarized the Head of State.

"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice08.01.26, 15:23 • 14184 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy