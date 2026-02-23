$43.270.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

EU continues negotiations with Hungary and Slovakia on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The European Union is negotiating with Hungary and Slovakia to unblock the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. EU High Representative Kaja Kallas noted that diplomatic work continues despite the difficulties.

EU continues negotiations with Hungary and Slovakia on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

The European Union continues negotiations with Hungary and Slovakia on unblocking the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which could not be adopted during the last meeting due to Budapest's position. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, answering a journalist's question, reports UNN.

Details

The journalist asked how the EU plans to resolve the situation in which Hungary is blocking sanctions, demanding that Ukraine resume the transit of Russian oil to Europe, and whether Brussels has other tools of influence besides waiting for the resumption of this transit.

In response, Kallas noted that similar scenarios had arisen before, and the European Union has experience in overcoming them.

We have seen this scenario before, and we have also seen that we have managed to find solutions together

— she said.

According to the High Representative, active diplomatic work is currently underway at various levels.

We are making contacts at various levels with Hungarian and Slovak colleagues to move forward with this sanctions package

— Kallas reported.

She acknowledged that the process is complex but stressed that negotiations are ongoing.

Of course, it's not easy, it's never easy, but the work continues

— she said.

Kallas also expressed disappointment over the lack of agreement right now, given the symbolic date.

I am very sorry that we did not reach an agreement today, given that tomorrow is the sad anniversary of the start of this war. We really need to send strong signals to Ukraine that we continue to support it, but also to increase pressure on Russia for this war to end

— she emphasized.

The European Union notes that work on the 20th package of sanctions is ongoing, and diplomatic efforts to reach a consensus among all member states will continue.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the EU supports Ukraine, not its own member states. Hungary threatens to block new sanctions against Russia and financial aid to Ukraine worth 90 billion euros.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
Europe
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine