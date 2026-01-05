Latvian police investigate damage to Baltic Sea cable: vessel involvement not confirmed

The Latvian State Police continues to investigate the causes of damage to the Palanga (Šventoji) - Liepāja optical cable. Currently, the investigation is considering several versions, including the influence of weather conditions and deliberate interference. This was reported by the LETA agency with reference to law enforcement officials, writes UNN.

Earlier, the vessel Silver Copenhagen, flying the flag of Norway, which was in the port of Liepāja, came under suspicion. Police officers carried out extensive procedural actions on board: they inspected the vessel itself, its anchor, studied technical equipment and logbooks, and interrogated crew members.

According to official data, the ship's crew actively cooperated with the investigation. At present, the results of the inspection do not give grounds to believe that Silver Copenhagen is involved in the incident. The work of law enforcement officers directly on the ship has been completed.

Priority versions of the investigation

The police are awaiting detailed data from the operating company on the nature of the damage and an assessment of the damage caused. Experts note that it is premature to talk about the final causes, as the accident could have occurred due to stormy weather in the Baltic Sea.

The criminal process continues. The main task of the investigation is to establish whether the cable damage was the result of external human influence or a consequence of natural factors.

