Latvian police investigate damage to Baltic Sea cable: vessel involvement not confirmed

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 4068 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 22466 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 46147 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 28058 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 33294 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 39476 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 98714 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69794 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94563 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99066 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.6m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayorJanuary 5, 11:25 AM • 8734 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 28701 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 38630 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 18216 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 35542 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 7998 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 46146 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 35605 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 98713 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 158452 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 54579 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 49028 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45850 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 53910 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 98870 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
BFM TV

Latvian police investigate damage to Baltic Sea cable: vessel involvement not confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Latvian police are investigating damage to the Palanga-Liepāja optical cable, considering versions of weather conditions and deliberate interference. The vessel Silver Copenhagen, previously suspected, was found not to be involved in the incident.

Latvian police investigate damage to Baltic Sea cable: vessel involvement not confirmed

The Latvian State Police continues to investigate the causes of damage to the Palanga (Šventoji) - Liepāja optical cable. Currently, the investigation is considering several versions, including the influence of weather conditions and deliberate interference. This was reported by the LETA agency with reference to law enforcement officials, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the vessel Silver Copenhagen, flying the flag of Norway, which was in the port of Liepāja, came under suspicion. Police officers carried out extensive procedural actions on board: they inspected the vessel itself, its anchor, studied technical equipment and logbooks, and interrogated crew members.

Underwater cable between Finland and Estonia damaged by ship coming from Russia - police04.01.26, 23:12 • 3378 views

According to official data, the ship's crew actively cooperated with the investigation. At present, the results of the inspection do not give grounds to believe that Silver Copenhagen is involved in the incident. The work of law enforcement officers directly on the ship has been completed.

Priority versions of the investigation

The police are awaiting detailed data from the operating company on the nature of the damage and an assessment of the damage caused. Experts note that it is premature to talk about the final causes, as the accident could have occurred due to stormy weather in the Baltic Sea.

The criminal process continues. The main task of the investigation is to establish whether the cable damage was the result of external human influence or a consequence of natural factors. 

Latvia investigates damage to underwater cable: police checked vessel in Liepāja port05.01.26, 01:04 • 3432 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Search
Latvia
Baltic Sea
Norway