Kyivan drove around the city with a mock anti-personnel mine on the car roof - police

In Kyiv, a man attached a dummy anti-personnel mine to the roof of his car and drove around the city; the police brought the driver to administrative responsibility, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents contacted the police, concerned after seeing ammunition on the car. According to the report, a Volkswagen car with ammunition attached to its roof was driving through the streets of the Shevchenkivskyi district.

During the check, the police found that "the car belongs to a 38-year-old Kyiv resident who printed a dummy PFM-1 anti-personnel mine, better known as "Petal," on a 3D printer and attached it to the roof of his vehicle."

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the man under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism. Currently, the administrative materials have been sent to court.

