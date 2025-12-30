$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:26 AM • 5592 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 11449 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14115 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 21900 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 24637 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20123 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 21827 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22113 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20140 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23192 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Kyivan drove around the city with a mock anti-personnel mine on the car roof - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Kyiv police brought the driver to administrative responsibility for petty hooliganism. The man attached a mock PFM-1 anti-personnel mine, printed on a 3D printer, to the roof of his Volkswagen.

Kyivan drove around the city with a mock anti-personnel mine on the car roof - police

In Kyiv, a man attached a dummy anti-personnel mine to the roof of his car and drove around the city; the police brought the driver to administrative responsibility, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents contacted the police, concerned after seeing ammunition on the car. According to the report, a Volkswagen car with ammunition attached to its roof was driving through the streets of the Shevchenkivskyi district.

During the check, the police found that "the car belongs to a 38-year-old Kyiv resident who printed a dummy PFM-1 anti-personnel mine, better known as "Petal," on a 3D printer and attached it to the roof of his vehicle."

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the man under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism. Currently, the administrative materials have been sent to court.

Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown drone

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
