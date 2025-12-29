Ukrenergo suffered UAH 168 million in damages: electricity theft scheme exposed, three participants notified of suspicion

A scheme of illegal appropriation of electricity has been exposed in Ukraine. As a result of such actions, PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" suffered damages of UAH 168 million. Three participants of the scheme have already been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, three participants of the scheme of seizing electricity without actual payment have been notified of suspicion. - the statement says.

Details

According to the investigation, as a result of such actions, PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" suffered damages of UAH 168 million.

The director of a commercial enterprise and the former director of an electricity supplier are charged with misappropriation of funds of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A responsible official of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" is charged with abuse of official position for the purpose of obtaining undue benefit for another legal entity (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the official deliberately failed to apply the measures provided by law to the electricity supplier.

The investigation established that officials of the industrial enterprise initiated the conclusion of an electricity supply agreement with a controlled supplier, while actually having no intention of paying for the consumed volumes.

In Zaporizhzhia, a group of individuals who systematically stole natural gas from the main pipeline system has been exposed

At the same time, according to the investigation, the electricity supplier did not purchase electricity in the prescribed manner, but received it due to imbalances formed by the transmission system operator. Mandatory payments for imbalances were not made.

An official of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo", holding a senior position and having powers to administer settlements in the electricity market, deliberately failed to take the measures provided by law.

As a result, according to the investigation, more than 82 thousand MWh of electricity, with a total value of over UAH 168 million, was released without justification, which caused material damage to PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" and led to serious consequences.