09:17 AM • 9972 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 24780 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 43755 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 49766 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 45295 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 36861 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 41870 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50673 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34654 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45551 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Ukrenergo suffered UAH 168 million in damages: electricity theft scheme exposed, three participants notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Three participants in the scheme of seizing electricity without actual payment have been notified of suspicion. As a result of these actions, PJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" suffered damages of UAH 168 million.

Ukrenergo suffered UAH 168 million in damages: electricity theft scheme exposed, three participants notified of suspicion

A scheme of illegal appropriation of electricity has been exposed in Ukraine. As a result of such actions, PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" suffered damages of UAH 168 million. Three participants of the scheme have already been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, three participants of the scheme of seizing electricity without actual payment have been notified of suspicion.

- the statement says.

Details

According to the investigation, as a result of such actions, PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" suffered damages of UAH 168 million.

The director of a commercial enterprise and the former director of an electricity supplier are charged with misappropriation of funds of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A responsible official of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" is charged with abuse of official position for the purpose of obtaining undue benefit for another legal entity (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the official deliberately failed to apply the measures provided by law to the electricity supplier.

The investigation established that officials of the industrial enterprise initiated the conclusion of an electricity supply agreement with a controlled supplier, while actually having no intention of paying for the consumed volumes.

In Zaporizhzhia, a group of individuals who systematically stole natural gas from the main pipeline system has been exposed08.12.25, 15:28 • 2692 views

At the same time, according to the investigation, the electricity supplier did not purchase electricity in the prescribed manner, but received it due to imbalances formed by the transmission system operator. Mandatory payments for imbalances were not made.

An official of PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo", holding a senior position and having powers to administer settlements in the electricity market, deliberately failed to take the measures provided by law.

As a result, according to the investigation, more than 82 thousand MWh of electricity, with a total value of over UAH 168 million, was released without justification, which caused material damage to PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" and led to serious consequences.

During searches at the suspects' places of residence, draft records and documents of evidentiary value were seized.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
Search
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine