The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
In Zaporizhzhia, a group of individuals who systematically stole natural gas from the main pipeline system has been exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a group of four individuals, including the owner and director of a limited liability company, who systematically stole natural gas from the main pipeline system, has been exposed. The suspects connected to the system bypassing metering devices, selling the gas through a mobile refueling station.

Law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have exposed and notified four individuals, including the owner and director of a limited liability company, who organized a large-scale scheme for the illegal extraction of natural gas outside of metering devices, causing significant damage to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, no later than August 2024, on the territory of an autogas filling station, the suspects, using special equipment, interfered with the operation of meters by directly connecting to the main system. This manipulation allowed them not to record the actual volume of gas extracted, which was then appropriated free of charge.

In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office05.12.25, 15:23 • 2703 views

The unaccounted state resource was sold through a mobile filling station in the city, receiving cash payments and avoiding any control.

On December 5, 2025, four individuals were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems, committed by a group of persons during martial law).

One of the suspects was detained directly during the illegal gas extraction and was remanded in custody.

As a result of the searches conducted, special equipment for interfering with the operation of metering devices, draft records, cash in the amount of over 260,000 US dollars, and a mobile gas filling unit with cylinders were seized.

— the prosecutor's office reported.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for other suspects is currently being decided.

Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion03.12.25, 15:41 • 2680 views

