In Zaporizhzhia, a group of individuals who systematically stole natural gas from the main pipeline system has been exposed

Law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have exposed and notified four individuals, including the owner and director of a limited liability company, who organized a large-scale scheme for the illegal extraction of natural gas outside of metering devices, causing significant damage to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, no later than August 2024, on the territory of an autogas filling station, the suspects, using special equipment, interfered with the operation of meters by directly connecting to the main system. This manipulation allowed them not to record the actual volume of gas extracted, which was then appropriated free of charge.

The unaccounted state resource was sold through a mobile filling station in the city, receiving cash payments and avoiding any control.

On December 5, 2025, four individuals were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems, committed by a group of persons during martial law).

One of the suspects was detained directly during the illegal gas extraction and was remanded in custody.

As a result of the searches conducted, special equipment for interfering with the operation of metering devices, draft records, cash in the amount of over 260,000 US dollars, and a mobile gas filling unit with cylinders were seized. — the prosecutor's office reported.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for other suspects is currently being decided.

