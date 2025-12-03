Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office has sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the former official, without any permits, gave an illegal order to his subordinates to cut down trees on the territory of the "Chornyi Lis" general zoological reserve.

This reserve is part of the nature reserve fund of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and protects valuable forest ecosystems and habitats of wild animals.

In August 2023, executing this order, employees of the department, under the guise of training personnel in fire extinguishing, carried out an illegal felling of 329 trees, causing damage to the state in the amount of over UAH 7.3 million. Since the damage has not been compensated, the prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit to recover the specified amount from the accused. - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The ex-official was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 365 and Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power and illegal felling on the territory of the nature reserve fund, which caused grave consequences).

He faces a long prison sentence.

Recall

