Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 1226 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 3632 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 9106 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 13911 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 17880 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26193 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34090 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28852 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38840 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75559 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 28715 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 33442 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 22433 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 6726 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 11080 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 11596 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 33962 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 42425 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 51646 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 49703 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Brussels
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 54562 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 56781 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 111934 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 85797 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101567 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Diia (service)
FAB-500

Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The prosecutor's office sent an indictment to court against the former head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He organized the illegal logging of 329 trees in the "Chornyi Lis" reserve, causing damages to the state of over UAH 7.3 million.

Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office has sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the former official, without any permits, gave an illegal order to his subordinates to cut down trees on the territory of the "Chornyi Lis" general zoological reserve.

This reserve is part of the nature reserve fund of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and protects valuable forest ecosystems and habitats of wild animals.

In August 2023, executing this order, employees of the department, under the guise of training personnel in fire extinguishing, carried out an illegal felling of 329 trees, causing damage to the state in the amount of over UAH 7.3 million. Since the damage has not been compensated, the prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit to recover the specified amount from the accused.

 - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The ex-official was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 365 and Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power and illegal felling on the territory of the nature reserve fund, which caused grave consequences).

He faces a long prison sentence.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme by which six hectares of forest near Bukovel were illegally "withdrawn" from state ownership. This concerns 6 hectares of forest, and the state suffered losses amounting to over 20 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine