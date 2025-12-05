In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office has ensured that the Odesa City Council cancels outdated rules that for 18 years allowed the illegal transfer of sandy coastal areas for lease without tenders. This is stated in the OGP report, writes UNN.

Details

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office insists on the legal use of Odesa's beach areas. The prosecutor's office has achieved the cancellation of outdated rules that allowed the unlawful leasing of the coast.

Previously, according to the rules adopted by the city council in 2007, beaches were classified as "structures." This allowed them to be transferred for use without competitive procedures, which created risks of illegal development and reduced revenues to the city budget. Current legislation unequivocally classifies beaches as land plots that can only be granted for use on a competitive basis.

In connection with the prosecutor's lawsuit, the Odesa City Council, at its session on November 19, 2025, decided to cancel the said Rules.

Currently, environmental prosecutors are comprehensively responding to cases of unlawful provision of sandy beaches as "structures," carried out without a tender. Courts are already considering about 30 lawsuits challenging previously concluded lease agreements for beach areas.

