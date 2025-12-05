In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office

$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12035 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18647 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 31915 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 41930 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37041 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62021 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34353 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57186 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24631 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62022 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The prosecutor's office succeeded in revoking outdated rules in Odesa that allowed the illegal transfer of sandy coastal areas for rent without tenders. The Odesa City Council canceled these Rules on November 19, 2025.

In Odesa, a scheme of illegal beach rental was operating, it was successfully liquidated - prosecutor's office

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office has ensured that the Odesa City Council cancels outdated rules that for 18 years allowed the illegal transfer of sandy coastal areas for lease without tenders. This is stated in the OGP report, writes UNN.

Details

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office insists on the legal use of Odesa's beach areas. The prosecutor's office has achieved the cancellation of outdated rules that allowed the unlawful leasing of the coast.

Organized illegal logging of 329 trees and caused damages of UAH 7.3 million: former head of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a notice of suspicion03.12.25, 15:41 • 2518 views

Previously, according to the rules adopted by the city council in 2007, beaches were classified as "structures." This allowed them to be transferred for use without competitive procedures, which created risks of illegal development and reduced revenues to the city budget. Current legislation unequivocally classifies beaches as land plots that can only be granted for use on a competitive basis.

In connection with the prosecutor's lawsuit, the Odesa City Council, at its session on November 19, 2025, decided to cancel the said Rules.

Forestry official organized illegal felling of century-old trees worth 4 million hryvnias07.10.25, 03:41 • 5039 views

Currently, environmental prosecutors are comprehensively responding to cases of unlawful provision of sandy beaches as "structures," carried out without a tender. Courts are already considering about 30 lawsuits challenging previously concluded lease agreements for beach areas.

Scheme for illegal alienation of 6 hectares of forest near Bukovel exposed: three suspects received notices of suspicion21.11.25, 14:45 • 3632 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Odesa