Forestry official organized illegal felling of century-old trees worth 4 million hryvnias

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation into large-scale illegal logging at the "Holovanivske Forestry" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The forestry official issued permits for cutting down century-old trees contrary to the law, causing more than UAH 4 million in damages to the state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation continues its large-scale fight against illegal logging in all regions of Ukraine. The Bureau emphasizes that officials of all levels will not escape responsibility for plundering the state's wealth for their own gain.

SBI employees have completed a pre-trial investigation into large-scale logging on the territory of the "Holovanivske Forestry" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The forestry official illegally issued permits for cutting down century-old trees, which caused more than UAH 4 million in damages to the state. - the post says.

The indictment has been sent to court.

The investigation established that the defendant, in order to artificially inflate performance indicators and achieve profitability of the enterprise, decided to issue "additional" logging tickets for cutting down trees.

Within a year, he facilitated the illegal felling of almost six hundred oaks, maples, hornbeams, ashes, and lindens, almost a hundred years old. The felling of such trees, without clear justification, is prohibited by law. - reported the SBI.

Currently, the official is under house arrest and is accused of illegal logging (Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and abuse of official power (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Law enforcement officers filed a civil lawsuit in the interests of the state to recover the damages caused.

Recall

The former deputy director of the Central Forest Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" will be tried for illicit enrichment and providing false information in declarations. The ex-official acquired unjustified assets worth more than UAH 13 million, including luxury cars and cash.

Illegal mining of minerals was uncovered in Kirovohrad Oblast, causing 43 million hryvnias in damages to the state