Illegal mining of minerals was uncovered in Kirovohrad Oblast, causing 43 million hryvnias in damages to the state

In Kirovohrad region, illegal extraction of 42 thousand tons of rock – migmatite – was exposed. Environmental damage is estimated at UAH 43 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the director, chief engineer, and mine surveyor of a mining company about suspicion, who, through their illegal activities, caused millions of hryvnias in damage to the environment. - the message says.

It was established that the director of the PJSC established illegal extraction of minerals of national importance on the territory of the Haivoron deposit. During the period when the special permit for subsoil use was suspended, he continued to extract rock on an industrial scale.

In total, 42 thousand tons of minerals were illegally extracted within the deposit in Holovanivsk district, causing UAH 43 million in environmental damage. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 4 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal extraction of minerals of national importance, committed by explosion.

