Scheme for illegal alienation of 6 hectares of forest near Bukovel exposed: three suspects received notices of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for the illegal alienation of 6 hectares of forest near Bukovel, causing over UAH 20 million in damages to the state. Three individuals, including a cadastral registrar, have been notified of suspicion.

Scheme for illegal alienation of 6 hectares of forest near Bukovel exposed: three suspects received notices of suspicion

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme through which six hectares of forest near Bukovel were illegally "withdrawn" from state ownership. Based on forged documents, the land was re-registered to private individuals, causing more than UAH 20 million in damages to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

A scheme for the illegal "withdrawal" of six hectares of forest land near Polyanytsia and the Bukovel tourist complex has been exposed. A state cadastral registrar and two accomplices are involved in its implementation.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, they used forged acts from 2001-2002, prepared technical documentation based on them, and entered unreliable data into the State Register of Real Rights about the alleged legal registration of ownership.

Forestry official organized illegal felling of century-old trees worth 4 million hryvnias07.10.25, 03:41 • 5014 views

Thus, the scheme allowed 6 hectares of forest to be withdrawn from state ownership. The expert examination estimated the damages at over UAH 20.5 million.

During searches in Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions, law enforcement officers seized documentation and electronic media containing evidence of the scheme's organization.

Three individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 3, 4 of Article 358 and Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The Commercial Court of Lviv Oblast satisfied the claim of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office. The enterprise illegally used the Dobrotvir Reservoir and adjacent plots.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast