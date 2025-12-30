Appropriated 17 tons of fuel: a military unit commander and his subordinate in Donetsk region were notified of suspicion

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

Law enforcement officers have notified the commander of one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region and his subordinate of suspicion of embezzling over 17 tons of fuel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the investigation, the commander of one of the military units involved his subordinate in a criminal scheme. From May to October 2025, the perpetrators wrote off diesel fuel and gasoline almost every 10 days. With the same regularity, they submitted requests from the military unit for fuel and lubricants to ensure the performance of combat missions.

The stolen fuel was transported by the suspects to the territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Over several months, the suspects embezzled, according to preliminary data, over 17 tons of diesel fuel and gasoline - stated the SBI.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found and seized official documentation, 980 liters of diesel fuel and 800 liters of gasoline. Experimental samples of fuel and lubricants were also taken, and other evidence of illegal activity was inspected and seized.

The detainees were notified of suspicion of theft of military property, with abuse of official position, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, committed under martial law (Part 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years. Both suspects were remanded in custody.

Recall

