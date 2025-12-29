A criminal group that smuggled and sold medicines online was exposed in Khmelnytskyi region

Law enforcement officers in Khmelnytskyi region have exposed an organized group that smuggled medicines from India and Turkey and sold them online, using illegal labeling of well-known brands. As a result of 17 searches, more than 360 packages of medicines were seized, including those unregistered in Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings on the facts of smuggling of goods, illegal use of a trademark for goods and services, tax evasion and legalization of proceeds from crime (Part 2 of Article 201-3, Part 2 of Article 229, Part 1 of Article 212, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

Law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the activities of a group of persons who moved foreign-made medicines across the customs border of Ukraine without customs control. Subsequently, the products were sold through online websites with illegal use of a well-known trademark.

The scheme was organized by a resident of Khmelnytskyi. He involved six more residents of Khmelnytskyi region and one resident of Kirovohrad region in the illegal activity. Each performed clearly defined functions, including:

• organizing delivery and maintaining "accounting";

• administering work processes;

• creating advertising integrations for web resources;

• making "cold" calls;

• receiving parcels with medicines from India and Turkey and their subsequent forwarding to Khmelnytskyi.

As a result of 17 authorized searches in the premises of the participants and in the rented office, 40 types of biologically active additives, more than 360 packages of medicines, including those unregistered in Ukraine, as well as vehicles, mobile phones and draft records were seized.

