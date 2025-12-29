$42.060.13
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6306 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 8972 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16491 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33834 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53721 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58236 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51359 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40286 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43902 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
A criminal group that smuggled and sold medicines online was exposed in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

A group that smuggled medicines from India and Turkey, selling them online under the guise of well-known brands, has been exposed in Khmelnytskyi region. More than 360 packages of medicines, including those unregistered in Ukraine, have been seized.

A criminal group that smuggled and sold medicines online was exposed in Khmelnytskyi region

Law enforcement officers in Khmelnytskyi region have exposed an organized group that smuggled medicines from India and Turkey and sold them online, using illegal labeling of well-known brands. As a result of 17 searches, more than 360 packages of medicines were seized, including those unregistered in Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings on the facts of smuggling of goods, illegal use of a trademark for goods and services, tax evasion and legalization of proceeds from crime (Part 2 of Article 201-3, Part 2 of Article 229, Part 1 of Article 212, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the activities of a group of persons who moved foreign-made medicines across the customs border of Ukraine without customs control. Subsequently, the products were sold through online websites with illegal use of a well-known trademark.

The scheme was organized by a resident of Khmelnytskyi. He involved six more residents of Khmelnytskyi region and one resident of Kirovohrad region in the illegal activity. Each performed clearly defined functions, including:

• organizing delivery and maintaining "accounting";

• administering work processes;

• creating advertising integrations for web resources;

• making "cold" calls;

• receiving parcels with medicines from India and Turkey and their subsequent forwarding to Khmelnytskyi.

As a result of 17 authorized searches in the premises of the participants and in the rented office, 40 types of biologically active additives, more than 360 packages of medicines, including those unregistered in Ukraine, as well as vehicles, mobile phones and draft records were seized.

Scheme for double access to methadone liquidated in Kharkiv: four doctors received suspicions29.12.25, 15:04 • 1606 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
Brand
Pharmacy
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
India
Turkey
Ukraine