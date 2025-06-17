$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50438 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110357 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107668 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161936 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147896 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150256 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126966 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106052 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178506 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
52%
749mm
Two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Two oil tankers collided in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire. The crews of both vessels were successfully evacuated, and no oil spill was recorded.

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transportation route. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The accident occurred 24 nautical miles off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. According to the UAE coast guard, 24 crew members were evacuated from one of the ships, the Adalynn tanker, to the port of Khor Fakkan.

The crew has been evacuated. They are safe now 

– the UAE Coast Guard said.

Another tanker, Front Eagle, owned by Norwegian company Frontline (FRO.OL), suffered a fire on deck, but the crew was also not injured.

All crew members are safe, no pollution has been recorded 

– said the owner of the vessel, Frontline.

According to TankerTrackers.com, Front Eagle was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil to the Chinese port of Zhoushan. Instead, Adalynn, owned by Indian company Global Shipping Holding Ltd, was heading empty to the Suez Canal.

Reference

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important waterway between Iran and Oman. About 20% of the world's oil volume is transported through it.

Exchanges of missile strikes between Israel and Iran have been ongoing since Friday, causing disruptions to navigation systems in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz area. This factor may have influenced the tanker incident.

Reminder

As UNN reported, after Israel's attacks on Iran, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz faces difficulties in security control. A number of countries advise their vessels to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
Iraq
India
Oman
United Arab Emirates
China
Iran
