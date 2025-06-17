Two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transportation route. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The accident occurred 24 nautical miles off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. According to the UAE coast guard, 24 crew members were evacuated from one of the ships, the Adalynn tanker, to the port of Khor Fakkan.

The crew has been evacuated. They are safe now – the UAE Coast Guard said.

Another tanker, Front Eagle, owned by Norwegian company Frontline (FRO.OL), suffered a fire on deck, but the crew was also not injured.

All crew members are safe, no pollution has been recorded – said the owner of the vessel, Frontline.

According to TankerTrackers.com, Front Eagle was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil to the Chinese port of Zhoushan. Instead, Adalynn, owned by Indian company Global Shipping Holding Ltd, was heading empty to the Suez Canal.

Reference

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important waterway between Iran and Oman. About 20% of the world's oil volume is transported through it.

Exchanges of missile strikes between Israel and Iran have been ongoing since Friday, causing disruptions to navigation systems in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz area. This factor may have influenced the tanker incident.

Reminder

As UNN reported, after Israel's attacks on Iran, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz faces difficulties in security control. A number of countries advise their vessels to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden.