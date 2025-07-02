US assesses Iran prepared to mine Strait of Hormuz - Reuters

Iranian military forces loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, escalating concerns in Washington that Tehran is preparing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes on targets across Iran, Reuters reported, citing two US officials, writes UNN.

The preparations, which had not been previously reported and were discovered by US intelligence, took place some time after Israel launched its first missile attack on Iran on June 13, officials said.

The loading of the mines, which were not deployed in the strait, suggests that Tehran may be serious about closing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, which could escalate an already unfolding conflict and severely impede global trade, the publication writes.

The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes

Reuters could not precisely determine when, during the air war between Israel and Iran, Tehran loaded the mines, which, if deployed, would effectively halt vessel traffic through the key artery.

It is also unclear whether the mines have since been unloaded.

Sources did not disclose how the United States determined that mines were loaded onto Iranian vessels, but such intelligence is typically gathered through satellite imagery, clandestine sources, or a combination of both methods.

Asked to comment on Iran's preparations, a White House official said: "Thanks to the President's brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, the successful campaign against the Houthis, and the maximum pressure campaign, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, freedom of navigation is restored, and Iran is significantly weakened."

The two officials said the US government did not rule out the possibility that the loading of the mines was a feint. Iranians could prepare the mines to convince Washington of Tehran's serious intent to close the strait, but without intending to do so, the officials noted.

The Iranian military could also simply be making necessary preparations in case Iran's leaders issue an order.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond.