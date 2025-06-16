Oil prices are unstable due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran

$41.450.04
48.080.00
ukenru
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
06:29 AM • 3066 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9992 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 18924 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 53285 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 117413 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 110885 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 101712 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90280 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 72314 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 57578 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 40934 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime MinisterJune 15, 10:20 PM • 66982 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 40989 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine02:17 AM • 44666 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 45717 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 81815 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 153807 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 213016 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 219402 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 234904 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 39485 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 36670 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 135328 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 74127 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 122443 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Oil prices are unstable due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

After the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, oil prices are rising again. Fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz are putting pressure on the market.

Oil prices are unstable due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran

Oil prices were volatile on Monday after rising 7% on Friday, amid renewed strikes by Israel and Iran over the weekend that heightened fears that the conflict could spread throughout the region and significantly disrupt oil exports from the Middle East, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.86%, to $74.87 a barrel by 05:07 GMT (08:07 Kyiv time), while WTI crude futures rose 76 cents, or 1.04%, to $73.74. Earlier in the session, they rose by more than $4 a barrel, and also briefly moved into negative territory.

Both brands rose in price by 7% on Friday, jumping by more than 13% during the session to the highest values ​​since January.

Oil prices jumped sharply amid fears of a wider war following Israel's attack on Iran13.06.25, 09:52 • 3456 views

Iranian missiles struck Israeli Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa on Monday, destroying buildings and fueling fears among world leaders at this week's G7 meeting that the battle between the two old enemies could lead to a larger regional conflict.

The exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran on Sunday resulted in civilian casualties, and the military of both countries called on civilians on the opposite side to take precautions against further strikes.

Iran's attack on Israel on June 16: 5 dead, wounded16.06.25, 08:47 • 1320 views

Recent events have raised concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route.

About a fifth of the world's oil consumption, or about 18-19 million barrels per day of oil, condensate and fuel, passes through the strait.

"The purchase was driven by the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict, the resolution of which is not in sight," said Toshitaka Tadzawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

"But as was seen last Friday, some sales arose due to fears of an overreaction," he said.

As markets monitor possible disruptions to Iranian oil production due to Israeli strikes on energy facilities, increased fears of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could sharply push prices up, Tadzawa added.

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), currently produces about 3.3 million barrels per day and exports more than 2 million barrels per day of oil and fuel.

According to analysts and OPEC watchers, the spare capacity of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to pump more oil to offset any disruptions is roughly equivalent to Iran's production.

"If Iranian crude oil exports are disrupted, Chinese refineries, the only buyers of Iranian barrels, will have to look for alternative grades from other Middle Eastern countries and Russian crude oil," said Richard Joswick, head of short-term oil analysis at S&P Global Commod.

"This could also increase freight rates and insurance premiums for tankers, narrow the Brent-Dubai spread and hurt refinery margins, especially in Asia," Joswick added.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hoped Israel and Iran could broker a ceasefire, but added that sometimes countries have to fight first. Trump said the US would continue to support Israel, but declined to say whether he would ask the US ally to suspend strikes on Iran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped the meeting of "Group of Seven" leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement that would help resolve the conflict and prevent it from escalating.

Meanwhile, Iran told mediators Qatar and Oman that it was not ready for ceasefire talks while under attack by Israel, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters on Sunday.

Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister16.06.25, 01:20 • 65072 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Brent Crude
Israel
OPEC
Donald Trump
Canada
Qatar
Oman
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9