Iran's attack on Israel on June 16: 5 dead, wounded

As a result of Iran's strike on Israel on the night of June 16, five people were killed. This is reported by UNN referring to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, citing Israeli rescue services, another dead person was found while clearing the rubble of a residential building in Petah Tikva. This is a northeastern suburb of Tel Aviv.

Rescuers also reported that the number of injured has increased to 92 people. At the same time, the number of victims and dead may increase.

Reference

On the night of June 16, Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. They hit residential areas of the city of Petah Tikva, and the building of an educational institution was also completely destroyed.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 13, Western media reported on an Israeli air strike on Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response, on the night of June 15, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, killing and wounding hundreds of people.

Also, UNN, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, reported that as a result of Iran's massive missile attack on Israel, five Ukrainian citizens died. Among the dead are three minor children.