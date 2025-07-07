OPEC+ to complete large oil production cuts in September - Reuters

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 3834 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16989 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 33152 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 51367 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95675 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 48645 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 74272 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 135317 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130410 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 253588 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3.7m/s
29%
744mm
Popular news
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 52661 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 50379 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87599 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details08:09 AM • 46984 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24629 views
Publications
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 778 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95712 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87605 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 193949 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 407485 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24634 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 253592 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 99424 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 219071 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 243986 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

OPEC+ to complete large oil production cuts in September - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 285 views

OPEC+ countries plan to approve a significant increase in oil production in September, completing the phased unwinding of voluntary cuts. The United Arab Emirates will also receive a larger production quota.

OPEC+ to complete large oil production cuts in September - Reuters

Member countries of the OPEC+ oil alliance are preparing to approve another significant increase in oil production in September, thus completing both the phased unwinding of voluntary cuts by eight group members and the transition of the United Arab Emirates to a larger quota. Five sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

OPEC+, which accounts for almost half of global oil production, has been restraining supply for several years to stabilize the market. However, this year the alliance has radically changed course, focusing on regaining market share, including through calls from US President Joe Biden to increase production to curb gasoline prices.

The unwinding of cuts began in April with an increase in production of 138,000 barrels per day. In May, June, and July, the increase was 411,000 barrels per month, despite falling oil prices. On Saturday, the alliance approved another increase — by 548,000 b/d in August.

According to sources, an additional increase of 550,000 b/d in September is expected to be approved during the meeting on August 3. This will mean a full return to the market of 2.17 million b/d of production, which was previously voluntarily cut by countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Algeria.

In addition, the UAE will complete the increase of its own quota by an additional 300,000 b/d, after many years of efforts to revise it. Abu Dhabi has repeatedly stated that it has invested heavily in infrastructure to be able to produce more than 4 million b/d, while the previous quota was only about 3 million b/d.

Against the backdrop of accelerating the process of unwinding restrictions, OPEC+ is effectively returning to its previously planned schedule. In particular, the UAE's quota is planned to be brought to the updated level by September 2025, although this was previously postponed until September 2026.

Since the group decided to accelerate the process of unwinding restrictions, the UAE effectively benefits by being able to increase production earlier.

- noted Richard Bronze from the analytical company Energy Aspects.

The total increase in production from April to September will be 2.47 million b/d, or almost 2.5% of global demand.

It is expected that in September, Saudi Arabia will reach a production level of about 10 million b/d, and the UAE — 3.375 million b/d.

At the same time, despite the gradual lifting of some restrictions, OPEC+ still has separate cuts of 3.66 million b/d — of which 1.66 million b/d are voluntary, and the rest are distributed among all participants. These restrictions will remain in effect until the end of 2026.

Oil prices fall after unexpected OPEC+ production increase07.07.25, 09:10 • 1184 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Reuters
Iraq
Abu Dhabi
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Oman
Joe Biden
United Arab Emirates
Kazakhstan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9